Richard Green of Australia wins in Calgary for first PGA Tour Champions title

Richard Green of Australia wins in Calgary for first PGA Tour Champions title View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Richard Green of Australia won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 65 and a one-stroke victory.

Green held off Ricardo Gonzalez, the Argentine player who birdied the final two holes at Canyon Meadows for a 65 of his own.

The 54-year-old Green won in his 91st start on the 50-and-over tour. He finished at 18-under 192 after opening with rounds of 65 and 62.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain, the second-round leader after consecutive rounds of 63, had a 68 to finish third at 16 under. He leads the tour with four victories this season.

Charlie Wi was fourth at 14 under after a his second straight 64.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf