PGA Tour postseason returns to Caves Valley for BMW Championship. LPGA resumes in Portland

PGA Tour

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Owings Mills, Maryland.

Course: Caves Valley GC. Yardage: 7,601. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Keegan Bradley.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Justin Rose won the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Notes: The second FedEx Cup playoffs event is the most significant. The top 30 advance to the Tour Championship and secure a spot in three of the four majors (and likely the PGA Championship, too). The BMW Championship also finalizes the six players who qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. … Scottie Scheffler has 12 consecutive finishes no worse than a tie for eighth. … Xander Schauffele is No. 43 and is in danger of missing the Tour Championship for the first time in his career. He won at East Lake as a rookie in 2017. … Jordan Spieth has missed the BMW Championship for the second straight year. … J.J. Spaun was at No. 102 in the world a year ago. Now the U.S. Open champion is at No. 6. … The leader of the FedEx Cup after this week gets a $5 million bonus. … Caves Valley last hosted the BMW Championship in 2021 when Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff.

Next week: Tour Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

THE STANDARD PORTLAND CLASSIC

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Course: Columbia Edgewater CC. Yardage: 6,497. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-2 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Moriya Jutanugarn.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Miyu Yamashita won the AIG Women’s British Open.

Notes: The tournament is the longest continuous on the LPGA Tour except for the majors, dating to 1972 when Kathy Whitworth won. … The LPGA gets back to a North American stretch after the last three tournaments in Europe. … The LPGA has yet to have a multiple winner through 20 tournaments this year, the longest such stretch in history. … Juli Inkster won the Portland Classic in 1999. She is in the field this week, a rare appearance for the 65-year-old Hall of Famer. … Jin Young Ko has not had a top 10 since the Chevron Championship in April. … The field features only two players from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking, Angel Yin and Haeran Ryu. … Brooke Henderson is a two-time winner of the Portland Classic. … Whitworth won five times in Portland, three titles when it was a team event and she partnered with fellow Hall of Famer Donna Caponi.

Next week: CPKC Canadian Women’s Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF INDIANAPOLIS

Site: Westfield, Indiana.

Course: The Club at Chatham Hills. Yardage: 7,295. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (FS1), 2-5 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (FOX), 3-5 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (FS1), noon to 3 p.m. (FOX).

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last week: Dean Burmester won LIV Golf Chicago.

Notes: This is the final tournament that determines the individual champion in the LIV Golf League. Joaquin Niemann with five victories has a 12-point lead over Jon Rahm, who has yet to win this year. … Niemann has not finished in the top 10 except for his victories. Rahm has three runner-up finishes, including a playoff loss last week in the Chicago suburbs. … Those who finish in the top 24 are secured for the 2026 season. The next 24 players in the standings can stay in the league but can be traded if their contracts have expired. … The drop zone is players outside the top 48 who risk being relegated. Among those outside the top 48 are Mito Pereira and Ian Poulter. Lee Westwood is at No. 47, followed by Henrik Stenson at No. 48. … Rahm, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz are the only players in the top 10 who have yet to win this year. … Tyrrell Hatton has not finished higher than fifth this year in LIV Golf.

Next week: LIV Golf Michigan.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

United States Golf Association

U.S. AMATEUR

Site: San Francisco.

Course: The Olympic Club (Lake). Yardage: 7,214. Par: 70.

Television: Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. (Peacock), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 6-7 p.m. (Peacock), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Josele Ballester.

Last year: Josele Ballester became the first Spanish player to win the U.S. Amateur when he defeated Noah Kent, 2 up, at Hazeltine National.

Notes: Jackson Koivun leads the qualifying field as the No. 1 player in the men’s amateur golf ranking. Koivun, who already has deferred his PGA Tour card earned through the PGA Tour University accelerated ranking, recently tied for fifth in the Wyndham Championship. … Ethan Fang will try to become only the fourth player in history — and first since Bob Dickson in 1967 — to win the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur in the same year. … Last year, Josele Ballester was the only player from the top 10 to reach the round of 16. … Olympic Club hosted the U.S. Open in 2012 and the U.S. Women’s Open in 2021. This is the first time the San Francisco club has held the U.S. Amateur since Colt Knost won in 2007. … The winner gets into the U.S. Open next year, and the British Open and Masters if he stays an amateur. The runner-up also gets into the Masters and U.S. Open.

Next year: Merion Golf Club.

Online: https://championships.usga.org/usamateur.html

___

European Tour

DANISH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Copenhagen, Denmark.

Course: Furesø Golf Klub. Yardage: 7,200. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Frederic LaCroix.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Grant Forrest won the Nexo Championship.

Notes: The field is unusually strong for the European tour this time of the year because of location. Denmark has three players in the top 100 in the world with twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and Thorbjorn Olesen. All of them are in the field, along with Marco Penge of England and Kristoffer Reitan of Norway, both in the top 100. … Rasmus Hojgaard has fallen one spot to No. 8 in the European Ryder Cup rankings. His twin brother played at Marco Simone in 2023, but Nicolai is now at No. 26 in the standings. … Rasmus Hojgaard won the tournament two years ago. … The tournament dates to 2014. This is the first time it is being played in Copenhagen. … This is the final week of the “Closing Swing” on the European tour schedule. The leader will get a $200,000 bonus. Grant Forrest has a big lead from his victory last week but is not playing the Danish Golf Championship.

Next week: Betfred British Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

ROGERS CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,093. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Friday, 4-7 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Steve Allan won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: Allan became the third player this year with at least three wins on the PGA Tour Champions. The others are Miguel Angel Jimenez (4) and Angel Cabrera (3). … Jimenez still has a lead over Stewart Cink of just more than $700,000 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. … Notah Begay III is playing this week on one of the two sponsor exemptions. … Scott McCarron is the only two-time winner of the Rogers Charity Classic. He was runner-up by one shot in 2019 while going for his third straight tournament title. … Rocco Mediate won the inaugural tournament at 191, which remains the tournament record. … Allan rallied from a four-shot deficit in the Boeing Classic, matching the largest Sunday comeback on the PGA Tour Champions this year. Steven Alker also came from four shots down to win the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

Next week: The Ally Challenge.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Matt McCarty.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last week: Christo Lamprecht won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Open on Sept. 11-14.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic, Wildhorse GC, Pendleton, Oregon. Previous winner: Pornanong Phatlum. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Explosion in the Summer, Gozensui GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, Cooke Course, Vierumaki, Finland. Defending champion: Christofer Blomstrand. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour of Australasia: PNG Open, Royal Port Moresby GC, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Defending champion: William Bruyeres. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Parys Golf & Country Estates, Parys, South Africa. Defending champion: Yurav Premlall. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72, Karuizawa 72 Golf (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Yui Kawamoto. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Mediheal Hankookilbo Championship, Montvert CC, Pocheon, South Korea, Defending champion: Ji Young Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/web/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By The Associated Press