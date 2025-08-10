Reagan Bills leads Pennsylvania over Indiana 1-0 to win Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Behind Reagan Bills’ two-way heroics, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, defeated Floyds Knobs, Indiana, 1-0 on Sunday to win the state’s first Little League Softball World Series since 1978.

Pennsylvania, representing the Mid-Atlantic Region, was led by Bills, who hurled a 105-pitch complete-game one-hitter with seven strikeouts, while also collecting two hits and driving in the winning run. Bills did not allow an earned run in 30 shutout innings, throwing every pitch for Pennsylvania.

Briley Mercer allowed four hits with eight strikeouts for Indiana, which allowed just one earned run all tournament.

Bills’ fourth-inning double scored Sadie Divido for the lone run.

Facing a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth, Bills worked her way out of it, notching her 50th strikeout of the World Series in the process. A 1-2-3 sixth inning ended with a soft pop-up to left field, reeled in by Aubrey Baxter to secure the championship.