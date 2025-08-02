It’s Ledecky vs. McIntosh in the 800 freestyle, the centerpiece of the world championships

It’s Ledecky vs. McIntosh in the 800 freestyle, the centerpiece of the world championships View Photo

SINGAPORE (AP) — It’s Katie Ledecky against Summer McIntosh in the final of the 800-meter freestyle, probably the most anticipated race at the swimming world championships in Singapore.

The race is one of six finals on Saturday, but it overshadows everything else on Day 7. The championships wrap up on Sunday.

Ledecky of the United States holds the world record (8 minutes, 04.12 seconds) set earlier this year. The 28-year-old American has dominated the distance for a decade and has already won gold in the 1,500 in Singapore. She also has a bronze in the 400.

Ledecky, 28, has won nine Olympic gold medals — the most decorated female in history — and her first gold was in 2012 in the London Olympics in the 800.

McIntosh is an 18-year-old Canadian. She’s already won three golds in Singapore and she swam just a second off Ledecky’s time earlier this year. If anyone is to dethrone Ledecky, it’s McIntosh.

This would be McIntosh’s fourth gold as she goes for five individual golds in the worlds, a feat only achieved the legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps.

The other five finals are: the women’s 50 butterfly; the men’s 50 free; the women’s 200 backstroke; the men’s 100 butterfly; and mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.

The Americans and Australians have each won five gold medals through six days. The Americans lead in overall medals with 20, although their performance has been lackluster and slowed after much of the team came down with a case of “acute gastroenteritis” in training camp in Thailand.

__

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer