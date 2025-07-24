Emma Raducanu beats Naomi Osaka at the DC Open to win their first matchup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emma Raducanu dominated her first career matchup against Naomi Osaka, winning the showdown at the D.C. Open on Thursday between past U.S. Open champions 6-4, 6-2.

Raducanu, the only qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title when she did that in New York in 2021, saved the only two break points she faced and managed to break the big-serving Osaka three times.

Osaka was hurt by seven double-faults. She won the U.S. Open and Australian Open twice each.

Raducanu, who is ranked 46th, will face Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals. Sakkari eliminated No. 2 seed Emma Navarro on Wednesday.

Venus Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion back on tour at age 45, was scheduled to face Magdalena Frech at night.

Winners in men’s action Thursday at the hard-court tournament in Washington included No. 8 seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 seed Brandon Nakashima.

