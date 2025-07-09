British and Irish Lions fend off the Brumbies 36-24 in a key test series tuneup View Photo

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The British and Irish Lions avoided an upset loss to the Brumbies this time, holding on for a 36-24 win over the Canberra-based Super Rugby team on Wednesday in a key tuneup for the three-test series against Australia.

The Lions are now 4-0 since a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin before the traveling Down Under for a nine-game tour that has kicked off with wins over all of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises.

The Brumbies edged the Lions 14-12 in 2013 on their last tour to Australia and were a handful again, but lacked the size and depth to repeat that upset.

Big blindside flanker Ollie Chessum scored the first try for the Lions and had one disallowed after fulltime.

Flyhalf Finn Russell had a successful night with the boot with four conversions and a penalty goal and he combined wll with Jamison Gibson-Park in what will be a likely Lions halves combination in the test series starting July 19.

Again, it was a grafting first half. The Lions had more than two-thirds of field position and 60% of the ball but struggled to get away from the Brumbies until a try to replacement fullback Marcus Smith after the halftime siren gave them a 19-10 lead.

Center Garry Ringrose played a vital role in the first try of the second half, running into a midfield gap and then chasing through to pounce on Smith’s downfield kick as it went into the in-goal to extend the Lions’ lead.

The Brumbies hit back again with Hudson Creighton charging onto a pass on the shortside after a five-yard scrum to close the gape to 26-17.

After having a try disallowed by the television match official on the hour, Josh van der Flier drove over from a maul in similar circumstances and it was awarded six minutes later, giving the Lions a match-sealing 36-17 lead.

“I thought we played some great stuff at times,” Lions head coach Andy Farrell said. “If you look at the story of the game, probably field position and game understanding, some good dominance there and scoring some nice tries.

“But on the flip side, I thought we got a little bit loose at times and.kept inviting the Brumbies back in the game and they were good enough to take a few scores.”

First-half tussle

The Brumbies tested the Lions’ defense and scored both times they got into the attacking quarter in the first 40 minutes.

Brumbies No. 8 Tuaina Taii Tualima scored the opening try in the fourth minute, picking up from the base of the ruck and slamming the ball down on the tryline.

The Lions made early breaks but couldn’t convert, with Bundee Aki throwing a pass over the sideline in an attacking miscue. He made amends by playing a key role in the buildup for flanker Chessum’s equalizer in the 15th.

Winger James Lowe crossed in the left corner but was somehow held up over the line by Brumbies fullback Andy Muirhead in the 23rd. Lowe made up for it six minutes later when he slid over out wide after the Lions utilized an overlap with hooker Dan Sheehan roving in the backline.

The Brumbies hit back quickly, moving the ball from a lineout and exploiting a penalty advantage when Ben O’Donnell threw a long, floating pass wide for speedster Corey Toole to score untouched.

There was only two points difference until seconds from halftime, when Smith finished off a counter-attacking try from the Brumbies’ short, goalline drop out.

Series so far

After wins over Western Force, Queensland Reds, New South Wales Waratahs and now the Brumbies, the Lions will play the combined AUNZ invitational squad Saturday in their final preparation for the test series.

“The Brumbies challenged us throughout the whole game, you know, it was a hotly contested game,” Lions captain Maro Itoje said. “But yeah, another step in the right direction.

“We need to be a bit more accurate in the opposition 22, but I think it’s a step forward.”

Injury list

The Lions had another injury setback when fullback Blair Kinghorn left the field with an apparent knee injury int he 25th minute. It leaves Irishman Hugo Keenan as the only fully fit specialist fullback in the squad after Elliot Daly broke his left arm.

