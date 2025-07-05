Scotland holds on to beat the New Zealand Maori 29-26 in a thrilling start to its Pacific tour

WHANGAREI, New Zealand (AP) — Scotland conceded a try after only 40 seconds but rallied to score four tries including a double to scrumhalf George Horne to hold out the New Zealand Maori 29-26 Saturday in the opening match of its South Pacific tour.

The tourists led 29-12 early in the second half but gave up two tries and had to survive 29 phases of attack, two penalties and a yellow card before sealing their win in the 87th minute.

It was Scotland’s first win over the New Zealand Maori in their first match in New Zealand in 25 years.

The Maori had Scotland on the back foot when they scored off their first possession which came from a poor Scotland clearance.

Flyhalf Rivez Reihana moved the ball quickly wide, center Bailyn Sullivan recovered his own kick and passed infield to scrumhalf Sam Nock who scored before the first minute of the match had elapsed.

Scotland recovered well and controlled possession through most of the next 25 minutes, scoring tries through winger Harry Patterson and Horne, both from kicks which turned the Maori defense.

Scotland looked dangerous both from phase play and counterattack and kicked well to pressure the New Zealand Maori in the backfield.

The Maori had only fragments of possession through the middle of the first half and struggled to produce a coherent attack until the 32nd minute when Scotland conceded a series of penalties close to their own goalline.

With the touring team under a general warning, replacement Alex Masibaka found himself heading to the sin-bin only moments after taking the field.

The Maori took advantage and Nock moved the ball wide to backrower Te Kamaka Howden who dropped a pass into the hands of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere who scored.

Scotland responded superbly to score just before halftime and while still one man down through winger Arron Reed. The tourists continued to find space behind the defense and wide out for kicks. On this occasion center Rory Hutchinson kicked to Reed’s wing.

The Maori were reduced to 13 men with two yellow cards in the opening minutes of the second half. Scotland took advantage and Horne scored the best try of the match, combining on the left flank with Hutchinson and Reed.

Restored to 15 men, the Maori struck back through hooker Kurt Eklund from a lineout drive, then scored again through Gideon Wrampling to reduce Scotland’s lead to three points a 29-26.

Scotland next plays Fiji in Suva next Saturday and then Samoa.

