Seales routs Australia’s opening batters and limits lead to 45 on day two in Grenada

Seales routs Australia’s opening batters and limits lead to 45 on day two in Grenada View Photo

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (AP) — Jayden Seales ripped out the opening batters to reduce Australia’s second innings to 12-2 and lead over West Indies to 45 runs on day two of the second test on Friday.

The West Indies’ first innings almost lasted the entire day but it was all out for 253 — 33 runs behind Australia — which left a tricky half-hour in the day.

The hosts made it as hostile as possible and preyed on Australia’s nervous top order.

Seales bowled Sam Konstas for a duck in the first over and almost claimed Cameron Green on the next ball. Green barely fended off Seales and was fortunate the ball dropped in front of second slip.

Seales then got a nip-backer to trap Usman Khawaja plumb on 2. Khawaja’s video review showed it was going to hit middle stump.

Nathan Lyon came in as the nightwatchman and he and Green just made it to stumps. On the penultimate ball, Lyon took an Alzarri Joseph delivery into his left bicep. He needed on-field treatment.

Seales had 2-5 from three overs, including a maiden.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket