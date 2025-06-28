Pegula beats Swiatek on grass to win Bad Homburg title in Wimbledon tune-up

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — World No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat five-time major champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 to win the grass-court Bad Homburg Open and extend Swiatek’s year-long title drought on Saturday.

Pegula clinched her third title of 2025 — with the others in Austin, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina — and it was the ninth title of the American’s career.

World No. 8 Swiatek sought her first trophy since the 2024 French Open and 23rd overall.

In their 11th career meeting but first on grass, Pegula won for the fifth time overall. Pegula beat Swiatek in the quarterfinals at last year’s U.S. Open, where she finished runner-up.

Although Swiatek hit nine aces in the final on Saturday, she also dropped her serve twice. Pegula saved the only break point she faced.

Still, Swiatek took heart from her performance.

“This tournament shows there is hope for me on grass,” she said. “I’m happy we can play here and I’m happy I could prove that.”

The former No. 1 has won four French Opens and one U.S. Open but has never been beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Pegula has also never been past the last eight at Wimbledon, where plays starts on Monday in London.

Elsewhere on Saturday, 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint saved four match points as she won the Eastbourne Open final against Filipino qualifier Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10). ___

