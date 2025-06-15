Clear
US Open a race against daylight on rain-soaked Oakmont

By AP News
US Open Golf

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Open turned into a sprint through the soggy fairways of Oakmont on Sunday following a downpour that caused a delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes as Sam Burns tried to hold off Adam Scott for his first major.

Heavy rain began to leave large puddles on the lightning-fast greens of Oakmont that caused a stoppage in the final round. Burns was at 2-under par — 2 over for the day — through seven holes, one shot ahead of Scott.

They were the only players under par.

J.J. Spaun, who started the final round one shot back, bogeyed five of the opening six holes to fall four behind.

Jon Rahm was the leader in the clubhouse after a 67 to finish at 4-over 284.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

