14-year-old Suryavanshi smashes record-breaking T20 century in IPL

JAIPUR, India (AP) — The 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a breathtaking century and one of the greatest innings in not just the Indian Premier League but in all men’s Twenty20 cricket on Monday.

Just nine days after becoming the youngest debutant in IPL history, Suryavanshi blew away observers again by hitting a century in his third match and, to boot, the second fastest in the tournament’s 18 years.

He got there in just 35 balls by pulling Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan — also the captain of Afghanistan — for a six over the midwicket boundary.

The hundred sent the packed home crowd in Jaipur to their feet yet again.

Of the 100 runs, an incredible 94 came off boundaries. He hit 11 sixes and seven boundaries.

Suryavanshi was out three balls later for 101, missing a yorker.

But the 166-run opening stand between he and Yashasvi Jaiswal, 70 not out, propelled their Rajasthan Royals to an incredible rundown of Gujarat’s imposing 209-4 with 25 balls to spare.

Rajasthan made 212-2, winning for only the third time in 10 games to stay in playoffs contention.

Suryavanshi rose to fame when he was drafted at age 13 last November. On debut this month, he whacked the first ball he faced for six at the same venue.

He showed brutal power-hitting against experienced bowlers. The teenager smacked Ishant Sharma (105 tests for India) for three sixes and two fours in one over and clubbed spinner Washington Sundar (54 T20s for India) for two sixes and a four to raise this IPL’s fastest half- century off a mere 17 balls.

Suryavanshi raced to 94 when he hammered Karim Janat (67 T20s for Afghanistan) for three sixes and three fours in the fast bowler’s first over in the IPL, and raised the hundred against the great Khan.

Suryavanshi was patted on the back by his partner Jaiswal as he celebrated, removed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the applause of the home crowd. He also saluted his teammates in the dugout with his bat.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna (three tests for India) finally ended the innings when he clean-bowled Suryavanshi, who left to another standing ovations and to hugs from teammates.

