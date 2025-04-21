Unseeded Ostapenko defeats top-seeded Sabalenka to win Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart View Photo

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Monday to win the Porsche Grand Prix.

Ostapenko of Latvia defeated world No.1-ranked Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 to take the clay-court title in Stuttgart.

Sabalenka had her service broken twice in a tight first set which lasted just under an hour. The second set was an altogether quicker affair, with Ostapenko racing to a 6-1 victory in 28 minutes.

26-year-old Belarussian owns three Grand Slam titles and 19 career titles overall, but was aiming for her first win at the Porsche Grand Prix. This is Sabalenka’s fourth loss in the finals at the Stuttgart tournament.

Ostapenko hit four aces to Sabalenka’s six in the match, but the Latvian broke her opponent’s serve six times. In the second set, Sabalenka won just 10 points and only five on serve. Powering to victory, Ostapenko concluded with an emphatic forehand return of serve to defeat Sabalenka for the first time in four attempts.

Earlier in the tournament Ostapenko defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. This is her ninth career title.

The 27-year-old Ostapenko won the French Open in 2017 with a high-risk brand of big-hitting tennis and improbable winners. It is her only major title so far. She reached a career-best ranking of fifth the following year and is now ranked 24th.