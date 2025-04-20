Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title View Photo

MUNICH (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev beat second-seeded Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win his third Munich title on Sunday.

It was the big-serving German player’s first title of the year and 24th overall on the ATP tour. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and ’18.

Shelton was playing in his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

In sunny conditions at the BMW Open, Zverev served for the match and set up match point with a sliced backhand at the net that Shelton could not get back in.

He clinched the win with a sharp backhand volley at the net following a brief rally. It was a dominant performance on serve from the 27-year-old, who did not face a break point.

He has a shot at moving back into second place in the ATP rankings.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz — who beat him in last year’s French Open final — had to win the Barcelona Open final later Sunday against Holger Rune to stay at No. 2 behind Jannik Sinner.

