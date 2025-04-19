Buttler powers Gujarat Titans to 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Jos Buttler scored 97 not out off 54 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to move atop the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Buttler hit 11 fours and four sixes as Gujarat completed the chase with four balls to spare.

Sherfane Rutherford scored 43 off 34 balls and put on 119 off 69 balls for the third wicket — their century stand taking Gujarat to 204-3 in 19.2 overs.

This was after Delhi Capitals put on 203-8 (20 overs) with skipper Axar Patel top-scoring with 39 off 32 balls.

The win lifted the Titans to the top of IPL points’ table (10). Delhi slides down to second — also on 10 points but with a lower run-rate.

Chasing a tall score, Gujarat lost skipper Shubman Gill for seven runs — run-out with a direct hit from Karun Nair.

It brought Buttler to the crease, as he put on 60 off 35 balls with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.

Sudharsan scored 36 off 21 balls before he was out caught off Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over. Gujarat was placed at a comfortable 74-2 at that point.

Buttler reached 50 off 32 balls, and then picked up the scoring pace in Rutherford’s company. The duo put on the highest third wicket partnership for Gujarat in IPL history.

Their 100-run partnership came off 54 balls, but the game took a sudden twist toward the finish — Rutherford was out caught in the penultimate over off Mukesh Kumar, leaving 10 needed off the last six deliveries.

Rahul Tewatia smashed a six and a four off two balls from Mitchell Starc to leave Buttler stranded at the other end.

Earlier, Delhi was put into bat and was able to put on a sizable score despite lacking a match-winning contribution.

Abhishel Porel was out for 19 while opening partner Nair scored 31 off 18 balls with two sixes.

Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals, as pacer Prasidh Krishna picked 4-41 in four overs.

The big moment came when Krishna trapped Lokesh Rahul lbw for 28 off 14 balls in the fifth over. Delhi lost a wicket every time they put on a partnership.

Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs (31) put on the innings’ best stand — 53 off 36 balls — but another timely dismissal left them in the lurch. Siraj dismissed Stubbs in the 15th over.

Ashutosh Sharma’s cameo — 37 off 19 balls with three sixes — allowed Delhi to cross 200.

In Saturday’s second game, Rajasthan Royals hosts Lucknow Super Giants.

