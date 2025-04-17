Blues beat the Waratahs 36-5 to win the first Women’s Super Rugby Champions final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Breakout star Braxton Sorenson-McGee scored two tries as the Auckland-based Blues overcame a tropical cyclone to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 36-5 in the first-ever Women’s Super Rugby Champions final on Thursday.

The final brought together the champions of Australia’s Super W competition and New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aupiki. The Waratahs beat the Queensland Reds 43-21 on Saturday to win their sixth Australian title in eight years while the Blues beat Matatu 26-19 to win back-to-back New Zealand titles.

Thursday’s match was played as Cyclone Tam blasted Auckland with torrential rain and high winds. At times in driving rain it was as hard to see the ball as it was to catch it. But the Blues produced superb handling in those conditions, running in six tries to nil.

The Blues won the toss and chose to run into the gale in the first half, indicating an intention to keep the ball in hand. That was borne out throughout the match.

The Blues scrum was dominant and they were able to pick off Waratahs lineout throws. New Zealand women’s captain Ruahei Demant controlled the game superbly from flyhalf for the Blues.

Sylvia Brunt was outstanding at the breakdown and scrumhalf Tara Turner ran strongly around the fringes.

Sorenson-McGee scored the opening try in the 10th minute, coming into the backline from fullback. She stepped out of one tackle, cut infield and beat three defenders for her fifth try of the season.

She added her sixth in the 27th minute at the end of a sprawling movement which started deep inside the Blues’ half. In between, Elizabeth Moimoi scored the Blues’ second try after a scrum tighthead.

The Blues led 19-0 at halftime and added to that score in the 53rd when veteran Portia Woodman-Wickliffe carried five defenders over the line in the left corner.

Cheyenne Tuli-Fale and Krysten Cottrell scored late tries for the Blues while winger Desiree Miller scored a consolation try for the Waratahs.

“I just feel so proud right now,” Blues captain Maiakawanakaulani Roos said. “We’ve worked so hard all season and to have an opportunity to play against our Australian sisters was great and a big step in growing the game.”

