Chennai finally ends its longest IPL losing streak after beating high-flying Lucknow

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Chennai Super Kings ended their longest ever losing streak by ending the Lucknow Super Giants’ three-match winning run in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

A day after Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said Mahendra Singh Dhoni didn’t have a magic wand, the new captain proved the claim wrong by scoring a robust 26 not out off 11 balls to get them over the finish line with three balls to spare and support from impact player Shivam Dube.

Chennai scored 168-5 after Lucknow’s lowest total of the season 166-7, winning by five wickets after five straight losses.

Lucknow clawed its way back through spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi in the middle overs. But in the death overs, Bishnoi, 2-18, wasn’t given a fourth and final over. Instead, the pacers were, and Dhoni and Dube punished them in a 57-run partnership off 28 balls.

Shardul Thakur was notably expensive with figures of 0-56.

After the tight win, five-time champion Chennai remained at the bottom of the table and Lucknow was fourth.

