Nick Taylor finally made a major cut again. Some big names failed to do the same at the Masters

Nick Taylor finally made a major cut again. Some big names failed to do the same at the Masters View Photo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Nick Taylor finally made the cut in another major. Brooks Koepka missed the weekend at the Masters in agonizing fashion.

Then there was Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples, two former Masters champions, who took their attempts at making the cut all the way to the 18th hole Friday. The 67-year-old Langer missed a par putt that would have gotten him into the weekend, while the 65-year-old Couples made bogey when he needed birdie on the par-4 finishing hole.

They certainly weren’t alone in their tournament ending early.

Koepka, a five-time major winner, was in good shape with two to play. He had opened with a 74 but was 2 under on the day when he bogeyed the par-4 17th. Then came the 18th and catastrophe: Koepka was so far left off the tee he took a penalty shot and hit again, then missed the green with his approach and three-putted from 12 feet to miss the cut by two shots.

He had made eight straight cuts in majors, including his second PGA title and a tie for second at the Masters two years ago.

There were other painful moments Friday.

Russell Henley had been one of the hottest players in the game coming into the week, making the cut in each start this season and winning against a loaded field at Bay Hill. He opened with a 79 that put him near the bottom of the leaderboard, but Henley rallied with a second-round 68 on Friday that left him in Langer’s group one shot shy of the cut.

“Yesterday just was terrible. It was such a tough day,” Henley said. “There’s a lot to be thankful for. I’m healthy and I feel good and I feel like I can play some good golf this year. No matter what, I feel like I’m in a great spot.”

Dustin Johnson, who set the tournament scoring record when he won in 2021, also finished at 3 over.

“I’m playing better than that I scored for sure,” he said. “Played pretty solid all day until last two holes, but you know, this golf course, it’s a pretty tough finish. If you drive it in the fairway it’s not tough. You miss the fairway, it’s difficult.”

You can guess where Johnson drove it.

Mike Weir and Sergio Garcia, a pair of former champions, missed the cut with Couples at 4 over. Two more Masters champions, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson, were in the group with Koepka at 5 over.

“I’ve been playing good golf this year,” Mickelson said, “so I’m disappointed with my score this week.”

Angel Cabrera beat just one other player, shooting 75-80 in his return to the Masters. The 2009 champion generated a bit of controversy simply by showing up. He spent 20 months in an Argentine prison after he was accused of making threats toward former partners. Cabrera was released on parole in August 2023 and won a PGA Tour Champions event last weekend.

The only player Cabrera beat was Nick Dunlap, who was 19 shots better than his first-round 90 with a 1-under 71 on Friday.

Then there were those who managed to slip inside the 2-over cut line.

Xander Schauffele was at 2 under for the tournament, extending his streak to 61 consecutive made cuts. Wyndham Clark was able to rebound from an opening 76 with a 4-under 68 on Friday. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth made the cut on the number, with the 2015 champion making a two-putt bogey on his final hole to scrape into the weekend.

Taylor also made the weekend at a major — finally.

He has five PGA Tour wins, including one each of the last three years, and his triumph at the Sony Open in January gave the Canadian some momentum early this season. But the majors had given him fits. Taylor had missed the cut in his last eight tries, including the Masters last year. In fact, his last made cut was the Masters five years ago.

“Yeah, it’s never the objective but it certainly has crossed my mind,” Taylor admitted. “It is different, and it’s easy to make it bigger than it is. But each golf shot is the same as you are playing the RBC Heritage next week or Zurich with Adam (Hadwin). You’ve got to make your decisions, commit to them. It’s just a little more difficult here.”

___

AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer