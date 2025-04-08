Jockey Luis Saez injured after falling from his horse in Blue Grass undercard race at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Veteran jockey Luis Saez, who earned his second Belmont Stakes victory in June aboard Dornoch, is in stable condition at a hospital after falling from his mount at Keeneland on Tuesday.

The multiple graded stakes winner was injured after falling from Fateful Lightning in the second race on Keeneland’s turf course. The horse tripped over the rider but was uninjured, a statement from the track said. Saez lay on the track for several minutes before being placed on a board and into an ambulance.

The statement added that Saez was being evaluated by UK HealthCare Medical Services and removed from remaining mounts on Tuesday including Brad Cox-trained colt Admiral Dennis in the Grade 1, $1.25 million Blue Grass feature, which awards qualifying points toward next month’s 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Jockey Manny Franco was scheduled to replace Saez aboard Admiral Dennis in the Blue Grass.

Saez won the Belmont in 2021 aboard Essential Quality before riding Dornoch to a half-length victory over Mindframe last year in the 1 1/2-mile third jewel of the Triple Crown. He was a three-time Blue Grass winner, mostly recently aboard Tapit Trice in 2021.

