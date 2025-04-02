Buttler and Siraj lead Gujarat to big victory over Bengaluru in IPL

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj grabbed 3-19 against his former team and Jos Buttler made amends for poor glovework with a 31-ball half-century as Gujarat Titans notched an eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Siraj bowled to tight lengths in Bengaluru’s first home game of the season before Liam Livingstone’s 40-ball knock of 54 lifted the total to 169-8.

Buttler dropped one of the three catches and missed out stumping of Livingstone but smashed an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls as Gujarat cruised to 170-2 in 17.5 overs, denying Bengaluru of a third straight victory.

Opening batter Sai Sudharsan (49) missed out on his third straight half-century, but his 75-run partnership with Buttler led Gujarat to its second win of the season.

