Andre Agassi will replace John McEnroe as the captain of Team World at the Laver Cup in 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Agassi will take over from John McEnroe as the captain for Team World at the Laver Cup next year, when the event will be held in San Francisco.

Laver Cup organizers announced Agassi’s selection on Wednesday and said Bjorn Borg’s successor as captain of Team Europe will be named “in the coming days.”

McEnroe and Borg have been the captains since the first edition of the Laver Cup in 2017.

Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion who retired in 2006.

This year’s Laver Cup is in Berlin on Sept. 20-22.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis