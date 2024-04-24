Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic announces the birth of her daughter

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic has become a mom for the first time, she announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Bencic and her partner Martin Hromkovič, who is also her fitness coach, posted a photograph on their Instagram accounts with the message “Bella, our love” and Tuesday’s date that she was born.

The replies included congratulations from top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Viktorija Golubic, who played doubles with Bencic when they won silver for Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics placed in 2021.

Bencic took gold in singles beating Markéta Vondroušová, who went on win the Wimbledon title in 2023, in the final.

Bencic has previously said she wants to return to the tour as a mom. Her ranking has dropped from No. 14 to 92 since she announced her pregnancy in November.

The Paris Olympics tennis tournaments start in three months’ time on July 27.

