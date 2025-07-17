Pep Biel scores 2 goals, Charlotte beats DC United 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel scored two goals, his first career multi-goal game in MLS, to help Charlotte FC beat D.C. United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Charlotte (10-11-2) is 3-0-1 at home against United all time.

Charlotte dominated the action from the opening whistle, putting multiple shots on goal early before Biel won a loose ball in the center of the area and then beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza one on one with a rising shot that made it 1-0 in the 44th minute.

In the 48th, Wilfried Zaha played a low ball-ahead to the left side of the area, where Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty tapped a one-touch pass to Biel for the finish from near the corner of the 6-yard box to give Charlotte a 2-0 lead.

Gabriel Pirani scored in the 60th, United’s first goal in four regular season games at Bank of America Stadium. The 23-year-old took a pass near midfield and raced toward goal before he rolled a shot from just inside the penalty arc inside the right post.

Barraza had six saves for D.C. (4-12-7). Defenders David Schnegg and Aaron Herrera served one-game suspensions (yellow card accumulation).

Charlotte had 58% possession and outshot United 17-10, 8-1 on target.

Biel leads Charlotte with nine goals this season and his 10 assists are third most in MLS. Biel, who has four goals and three assists in the last four games, in the first player in club history with seven goal contributions in four games.

D.C. United announced earlier Wednesday that René Weiler was named head coach after the club fired Troy Lesesne last week. Kevin Flanagan will continue to serve as interim coach until Weiler receives a U.S. work permit.

