Los Angeles FC hosts Dallas after shutout win

FC Dallas (5-9-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (8-5-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -265, FC Dallas +605, Draw +400; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 3-0, Los Angeles FC faces Dallas.

LAFC is 7-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 3-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

Dallas is 4-8-3 against conference opponents. Dallas has a -10 goal differential, scoring 27 goals while allowing 37.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has nine goals and five assists for LAFC. Olivier Giroud has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Petar Musa has seven goals and four assists for Dallas. Luciano Acosta has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-1-5, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 1-6-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Maxime Chanot (injured).

Dallas: Nolan Norris (injured), Bernard Kamungo (injured), Osaze Urhoghide (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Anderson Julio (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press