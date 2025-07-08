Investigation finds Bay FC coach did not violate the NWSL’s harassment and bullying policy

An independent investigation found that Bay FC coach Albertin Montoya did not violate the National Women’s Soccer League’s antiharassment, discrimination and bullying policy, but found shortcomings in his communication style.

The investigation stemmed from a report in the San Francisco Chronicle in March that described a “toxic” work environment. At least two formal complaints had been made about the team, the newspaper reported.

Montoya was investigated for alleged violations of the Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying. The findings were announced Tuesday.

All parties cooperated with the investigation, which was conducted by New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton.

“The league conducted a comprehensive review and determined Bay FC head coach Albertin Montoya was not in violation of any league rules,” Bay FC said in a statement in response to the league’s announcement. “We are grateful the league has identified opportunities for additional communication improvements which we are, and have been, implementing. We strive to be a player-centric club and will continue to work hard to make sure we have a supportive environment for our players. We believe in the culture we are building at Bay FC and will continue to support our players’ growth on and off the pitch.”

Among the findings were recommendations to “facilitate more effective communication and enhance support structures, which the NWSL, Bay FC and coach Montoya have taken, and are continuing to take, to address such concerns,” the league said.

The NWSL was rocked by an abuse and misconduct scandal in 2021. Five coaches resigned or were fired in the aftermath. In response, the NWSL implemented changes to protect players, including enhanced vetting of club employees and an anonymous tip line for players.

The NWSL Players Association also negotiated safeguards in its collective-bargaining agreement with the league.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer