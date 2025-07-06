Ponce has two late goals to deliver the Dynamos a 4-3 win over leading San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ezequiel Ponce scored his second goal 10 minutes into extra time and the Houston Dynamo defeated San Diego FC 4-3 on Saturday night.

Ethan Barlow gave Ponce a short middle feed to the top of the box and he used his left foot to deliver a roller to the far corner for the win, just the second home loss of the season for San Diego.

Ponce tied the game from the spot in the 87th and then 17 minutes were added at the end of regulation.

Anders Dreyer’s shot deflected off the leg of teammate Onni Valakari in the 67th minute to give Western Conference leading San Diego a 3-2 lead. Just four minutes later an offside call negated Ponce’s tying goal but Ponce got a second chance on the penalty.

Milan Iloski of Houston (7-9-5) opened the scoring 25 minutes in and Luca Bombino pulled the Dynamo into a 2-2 tie in the 54th minute.

San Diego (12-6-3), which had won four straight, took a 2-1 lead into halftime on goals by Lawrence Ennali and Franco Escobar. Valakari had assists on both goals.

Houston has won two straight after losing three straight and moved from 10th into a four-way tie for eighth in the Western Conference.

