Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup, giving Inter Miami lead over Porto
ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on Thursday with a patented free kick, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 lead over Porto.
Messi, one of the biggest stars in the 32-team tournament, was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field. With the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium chanting “Messi!” over and over again, his left-footed blast cleared the Porto wall and ripped the net in the top right corner in the 54th minute.
Inter Miami trailed 1-0 at the break, but Telasco Segovia tied it two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from from Marcelo Weigandt. Then it was time for the 37-year-old Argentine to shine.
The Group A game between the MLS club and two-time European champion Porto was a crucial game in determining who advances to the knockout round from Group A.
