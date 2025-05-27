Seattle Sounders bring home winning streak into matchup with San Diego FC

San Diego FC (8-4-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6-4-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -132, San Diego +330, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host San Diego FC looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Sounders are 6-4-4 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders rank fourth in the Western Conference with 77 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

San Diego is 8-3-2 in conference matchups. Anders Dreyer leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. San Diego has scored 27.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. San Diego won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Rusnak has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Sounders. Ryan Kent has three assists over the past 10 games.

Dreyer has scored six goals with five assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

San Diego: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Danny Musovski (injured), Jackson Ragen (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

San Diego: Hamady Diop (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press