Florida brings 3-0 lead into game 4 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -172, Hurricanes +144; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 6-2. Niko Mikkola scored two goals in the win.

Florida has a 47-31-4 record overall and a 31-14-2 record on its home ice. The Panthers have gone 23-10-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 19-23-5 in road games. The Hurricanes are ninth in the league with 266 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 23 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has scored seven goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press