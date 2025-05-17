10-time French champion Saint-Etienne relegated and Greenwood shares scoring title

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne, one of Ligue 1’s most storied clubs, was relegated as Paris Saint-Germain celebrated its title with its fans on the final matchday Saturday.

Despite support from 38,000 buoyant spectators at sold-out Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne lost to Toulouse 3-2 and could not avoid the drop.

Saint-Etienne, which dominated French soccer during the 1960s and ’70s, joined last-placed Montpellier as the demoted teams. Saint-Etienne immdiately returns to Ligue 2.

Le Havre avoided their fate by winning at Strasboug 3-2 thanks to a penalty from Abdoulaye Touré late in added time. Touré, who completed a brace, converted the spot kick with a panenka, allowing his team to leapfrog Reims in the standings and remain in the top flight.

Reims will face Metz in the promotion-relegation playoff. Second-division side Metz edged Dunkerque to secure a spot in the two-leg playoff against Ligue 1’s 16th-placed team.

PSG celebrates

In Paris, coach Luis Enrique fielded a full-strength squad as PSG celebrated its title at home against Auxerre.

PSG was caught cold by a first-half goal from Lassine Sinayoko and turned things around after the interval with efforts from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored twice, and captain Marquinhos, to win 3-1.

PSG won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare and is hoping for its first ever treble. In addition to the Champions League final against Inter Milan on May 31, Enrique’s team plays Reims in the French Cup final on May 24.

With 84 points, PSG set a new record for the most points in a 34-match season. It shared the previous record with Saint-Etienne, which achieved 81 points in the 1969-70 season.

Nice going to Champions League

Nice won the fourth and final spot in Champions League, a ticket to the third preliminary round, by thrashing Brest 6-0.

Lille ended fifth and qualified for the Europa League group stage.

Lacazette leaves Lyon on a high

In his final match with Lyon, Alexandre Lacazette scored his 200th and 201st goals for his boyhood club. Lacazette returned to Lyon in June 2022 and will leave as his contract expires. He left the seven-time French champion in 2017 for a then-club record 60 million euros ($64 million) after joining at age 12.

Lacazette scored from the penalty spot and a tap-in as Lyon beat Angers 2-0.

His brilliance was a rare satisfaction for Lyon fans as the club again missed out on Champions League football. The club’s future remains unclear after it was hit in November by a decision to provisionally relegate the side to Ligue 2 following an audit of the club’s finances by the French league’s soccer watchdog. The DNCG decided Lyon’s financial situation must improve by the end of the season.

Greenwood shines for Marseille

Mason Greenwood scored twice and delivered an assist as Marseille sealed a second-place finish by beating Rennes 4-2.

Marseille finished four points ahead third-placed Monaco, which lost to Lens 4-0.

Former Manchester United forward Greenwood’s 20th and 21st goals helped him finish joint top-scorer in the league with PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé.

