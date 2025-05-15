Tai Baribo scores twice to help Union beat Galaxy for first time at home, 3-2

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Tai Baribo scored two second-half goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat the Los Angeles Galaxy for the first time at home with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy (0-9-4) continued the worst start by a defending champion in league history despite Diego Fagúndez becoming the eighth player in league history to reach 75 goals and 75 assists in a career.

Baribo scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time after tying the match at 2-2 with a goal in the 50th for the Union (8-3-2), who are on a five-match unbeaten run. Baribo has a league-leading 10 goals on the season.

Defender Mauricio Cuevas scored for the first time this season and the second time in 31 career appearances to give the Galaxy the lead in the 31st minute. Fagúndez scored his second goal this season and the 75th of his career for a 2-0 lead in the 37th. Marco Reus collected assists on both scores and has three on the season. Cuevas notched his first assist this season and the second of his career. Fagúndez has 76 career assists.

Philadelphia tied it in the first five minutes of the second half. Jacob Glesnes used his head to score off a corner kick by Kai Wagner in the 48th minute for the Union’s first goal.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made his 10th career start and did not have a save for the Union.

John McCarthy had four saves as the Galaxy built a 2-0 lead in the first half and finished with seven.

Philadelphia improves to 1-3-2 all time at home in the Galaxy’s first visit since 2018 and 2-9-3 in the series.

The Union travel to play Atlanta United on Saturday. The Galaxy will host Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

