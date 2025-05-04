Reyes scores lone goal and Thorns down Pride 1-0 in the NWSL

PORTLAND (AP) — Reyna Reyes scored early in the first half and the Portland Thorns held on for a 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

It was just the second loss of the season for the Pride (5-0-2), last season’s NWSL champions.

Portland (3-3-2) remained undefeated at Providence Park this season with two wins and three draws. The Thorns haven’t lost at home since October last year, when they fell 2-0 to the Pride.

Reyes’ first goal for the Thorns this season came in the 16th minute. The Mexican international maneuvered around three defenders with a strike from outside the box that went just inside the post.

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse collided with a Thorns player early in he second half and had to leave the game. She was replaced by backup McKinley Crone, who made her season debut.

Sam Coffey rejoined the Thorns after missing last week’s 3-3 draw against Racing Louisville with and excused absence.

Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has one other shutout this season. She finished with four saves.

Portland, which moved up to third in the league standings with the win, has won 10 of 11 overall at home against the Pride.

___

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer