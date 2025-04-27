Late penalty pulls the Thorns into a 3-3 draw with Racing Louisville in the NWSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rookie Jayden Perry converted a penalty deep in stoppage time and the Portland Thorns pulled into a 3-3 draw with Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday.

It was Perry’s second successful penalty kick for the Thorns (2-2-3) this season. Jessie Fleming also converted from the spot in the first half for Portland.

Savannah DeMelo scored her first goal of the season for Louisville in the ninth minute but Portland Portland’s Reilyn Turner tied it up in the 17th.

Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears scored a pair of consecutive goals to give Louisville a 3-1 lead before Fleming’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Portland, coming off a 4-1 win over Gotham on Tuesday night, was without U.S. national team midfielder Sam Coffey with an excused absence. The Thorns have been depleted this season by the absence of Morgan Weaver, because of a season-ending right knee injury, and Sophia Wilson, who is on maternity leave.

Racing defender Lauren Milliet became the first NWSL player to appear in 100 consecutive matches for a single club.

Louisville (1-3-2) has just one win this season, a 1-0 win on the road against the Chicago Stars on March 30.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer