Arsenal stuns 8-time champ Lyon with 4-1 away win to reach Women’s Champions League final

Arsenal stunned Lyon with a 4-1 away win to reach the Women’s Champions League final at the eight-time champion’s expense on Sunday.

Lyon, previously unbeaten across all competitions this season, won the first leg of their semifinal 2-1 in London last week. But goals from Mariona Caldentey, Alessio Russo and Caitlin Foord – after an own-goal from Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler – gave Arsenal a 5-3 win on aggregate and set up a showdown with defending champion Barcelona in the final.

Barcelona had earlier routed Chelsea 4-1 – after also winning 4-1 in the first leg of their semifinal match – to book its place in the final at Lisbon’s 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade on May 24.

But the Catalan side won’t relish playing an Arsenal team that seems to relish adversity, with the London team coming from behind in both the quarterfinals and semifinals after losing first legs against Real Madrid and now Lyon.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer