Bayern Munich clinches another Women’s Bundesliga title

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich clinched another Women’s Bundesliga title with a 3-1 win over Freiburg on Sunday.

Iceland defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir scored late with a header as Bayern took an unassailable 11-point lead over Wolfsburg, which has only three games remaining this season.

Bayern, which was knocked out of the Women’s Champions League by Lyon in the quarterfinals, underlined its domestic dominance by winning every game in the second half of the season. It’s Bayern’s seventh Bundesliga title and the team’s third in a row.

The men’s team is on the verge of wrapping up the men’s title. A win in Leipzig next weekend would ensure a men and women’s Bundesliga double.

Bayern women’s team faces Werder Bremen in the German Cup final in Cologne on Thursday.

Former heavyweight Turbine Potsdam was relegated from the Women’s Bundesliga on Friday with a 3-1 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen. The former European champion was first relegated in 2023, then promoted after one season in the second division, but it drops straight back after 19 defeats and one draw from 20 games.

