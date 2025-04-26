Monaco drops points in Champions League race after drawing at Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Monaco dropped points in the race to qualify directly for next season’s Champions League after drawing 1-1 at Ligue 1 struggler Le Havre on Saturday.

Monaco moved above Marseille and into second place on goal difference, but direct rivals Nice and Strasbourg both won to move one point behind Monaco with three matches left.

Lyon could also move within one point of Monaco with a home win against Rennes in Saturday’s late game.

The top three qualify automatically and the team finishing fourth enters qualifying. Marseille needs to beat mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim second spot.

Le Havre keeps fighting

The draw boosted Le Havre’s chances of staying up after fellow relegation battler Saint-Etienne earlier lost at Strasbourg 3-1.

Le Havre was in 16th place and the relegation-promotion playoff spot, one point above Saint-Etienne.

Le Havre striker Ahmed Hassan headed in a good left-wing cross midway through the first half.

Mika Biereth equalized from close range in the second half for his 13th goal of the season.

United States forward Folarin Balogun went on late for Monaco but did not get a scoring chance.

The draw relegated rock-bottom Montpellier.

Saint-Etienne sliding

Saint-Etienne’s defeat left the 10-time former champion in deep trouble.

Poor defending allowed home striker Emanuel Emegha to break free down the right and pick out left wing back Diego Moreira, who finished powerfully.

Georgia winger Zuriko Davitashvili equalized with a fine solo goal after cutting in from the left flank.

Moreira returned the favor to Emegha by setting him up in the second half for the Dutch striker’s 14th goal of the season.

Guéla Doué — the older brother of Paris Saint-Germain star Désiré Doué — skilfully started the move which led to the third goal and right wing back Dilane Bakwa finished it.

On Friday, French champion PSG lost 3-1 at home to Nice to end its chances of finishing the league unbeaten.

