Los Angeles FC takes on Saint Louis City SC in Western Conference play

Saint Louis City SC (2-4-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (4-4-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -192, Saint Louis +480, Draw +316; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and Saint Louis City SC meet in a conference matchup.

LAFC is 3-4-1 against Western Conference teams. David Emmanuel Martinez Morales leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three. LAFC has scored 13 goals.

Saint Louis is 2-2-3 against Western Conference teams. Saint Louis leads the league conceding only six goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez Morales has scored three goals for LAFC. Denis Bouanga has two goals and two assists.

Cedric Teuchert has one goal and one assist for Saint Louis. Simon Becher has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: LAFC: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Saint Louis: Averaging 0.6 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ryan Raposo (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

Saint Louis: Jayden Reid (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured), Roman Burki (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press