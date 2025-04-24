Ronaldo’s Valladolid is relegated in Spanish league after loss at Betis. Atletico beats Rayo

MADRID (AP) — Valladolid, the team owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, was relegated in the Spanish league after a 5-1 loss at Real Betis on Thursday.

It is the third relegation in seven years for Valladolid under Ronaldo, who is reportedly negotiating the sale of the club. The Brazil great has been loudly criticized by Valladolid’s fans, who say he has been absent and doesn’t give enough attention to the club.

Last-place Valladolid has lost 13 of its last 14 matches and its goal differential is at negative 57.

“We can’t make up excuses,” coach Álvaro Rubio said. “We didn’t play up to the level of the first division. We have to take responsibility and accept that we didn’t do things well. We have to try to get back up and finish the season with dignity.”

Valladolid was also relegated after the 2020-21 season and after the 2022-23 season. It immediately returned to the first division both times.

Isco was among the scorers for Betis, which moved to fifth place with its second straight victory.

Atletico safer in third place

Atletico Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 to earn its third win in four matches and solidify its hold on third place.

Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Julián Álvarez scored for Diego Simeone’s team, which opened a six-point gap to fourth-place Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico is six points behind second-place Real Madrid — which won 1-0 at Getafe on Wednesday — and 10 points behind leader Barcelona, which beat Mallorca 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

Other results

Second-to-last-place Leganes salvaged a 1-1 draw against Girona thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Munir El Haddadi.

Leganes, which played a man down from the 19th minute, is four points behind Alaves, the first team outside the demotion zone. Girona was in 16th place.

Sevilla stayed in 15th place after losing 1-0 at eighth-place Osasuna, which played with an extra man from the 32nd. Osasuna has won three in a row after going winless in nine consecutive games. Sevilla hasn’t won in six matches.

