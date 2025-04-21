Wrexham wins and returns into automatic promotion spot with two rounds left

BLACKPOOL, England (AP) — Wrexham was back in the driver’s seat for promotion from English third-tier soccer after a crunch 2-1 win over Blackpool on Monday.

The road win lifted Wrexham back into League One’s top two spots for automatic promotion.

After a loss by Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham was two points above third-placed Wycombe with two rounds to go. Birmingham City has already clinched the league title.

Celebrity co-owner Rob McElhenney was among the 2,000 Wrexham supporters in the away end to see their side break the deadlock on the hour mark.

James McClean’s opening score through a crowded box was doubled three minutes later by Ollie Rathbone. Blackpool scored in stoppage time but Wrexham held on.

Wrexham’s unbeaten run was extended to eight games as it seeks a third straight promotion.

Two years ago, the Welsh club was in the fifth-tier National League but has surged through England’s soccer pyramid thanks to the injection of cash from McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

