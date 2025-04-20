Clear
75.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Barcelona takes commanding 4-1 lead over Chelsea in Women’s Champions League semifinals

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Spain Soccer Women's Champions League

Barcelona takes commanding 4-1 lead over Chelsea in Women’s Champions League semifinals

Photo Icon View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona recovered from a missed penalty by Alexia Putellas to take a commanding 4-1 lead over Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League semifinals on Sunday.

Putellas had her penalty kick saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton in the 12th minute of the first leg, but the Catalan club rallied with a pair of goals by substitute Claudia Pina and one each from Ewa Pajor and Irene Paredes.

Sandy Baltimore scored for Chelsea.

It was the eighth straight win for Barcelona in the women’s competition.

Barcelona and Chelsea are meeting in the last four for the third season in a row. Defending champion Barcelona has advanced each time.

Pajor opened the scoring in the 35th and Pina added to the lead in the 70th, not long after entering the match.

Baltimore pulled the visitors closer four minutes later, but Paredes gave Barcelona a two-goal lead again in the 82nd.

Pina added a fourth in the 90th at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 