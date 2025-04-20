Kohli’s unbeaten 73 leads Bengaluru to seven-wicket win over Punjab in IPL View Photo

MOHALI, India (AP) — Virat Kohli smashed his fourth half century of the season and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli masterminded Bengaluru’s perfect chase of 159-3 with an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls after Punjab got pinned down for 157-6 at its home ground.

Bengaluru made amends for its loss against Punjab at home just 48 hours ago as Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal featured in a productive 106-run second-wicket stand to seal the game.

Left-handed batsman Padikkal finally got his first half century in the IPL after 22 matches as he smacked four sixes and five fours in his 35-ball knock of 61.

Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious cricketing career when he scored 50-plus runs for the 67th time in the IPL, surpassing Australian David Warner’s IPL record of 66.

Bengaluru, which won all its five away games this season but lost all three matches at home, jumped to No. 3 in the points table and pushed Punjab to No. 4 on net run-rate.

In the later game on Sunday, Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket