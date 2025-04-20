Ondřej Lingr’s stoppage-time goal in MLS debut helps Dynamo tie Rapids 2-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Ondřej Lingr made his MLS debut and scored in the sixth minutes of stoppage time for Houston and the Dynamo tied 2-2 with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Lingr, a designated player who signed with Houston (1-4-4) on March 28, dived in front of defender Andreas Maxsø and flicked a header inside the back post into the side-net to cap the scoring.

Amine Bassi scored on a one-touch shot, off a pass from Sebastian Kowalczyk, to give the Dynamo a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

Djordje Mihailovic converted from the penalty spot for Colorado (4-2-3) in the 48th. Rafael Navarro, after a Houston turnover in its own territory, ran onto a perfectly placed through ball played by Mihailovic, split a pair of defenders and then beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with a rolling shot from the center of the area to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 77th.

The Dynamo had 59% possession and outshot the Rapids 15-13, 8-3 on target.

Zack Steffen made six saves for Colorado.

Bond finished with a save for the Dynamo.

