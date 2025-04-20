Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Takaoka has 2 saves for Whitecaps in 0-0 tie with St. Louis

Sponsored by:
By AP News
MLS Whitecaps St Louis Soccer

Takaoka has 2 saves for Whitecaps in 0-0 tie with St. Louis

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver on Saturday night to help the Whitecaps play St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie.

Vancouver (6-1-2) has allowed just one goal during its current four-game unbeaten streak dating to a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire on March 22.

St. Louis (2-4-3), which is winless in five straight, snapped a four-game losing streak. Goalkeeper Ben Lundt made his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Roman Bürki and finished with a save. Lundt has two shutouts this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 