Takaoka has 2 saves for Whitecaps in 0-0 tie with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver on Saturday night to help the Whitecaps play St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie.

Vancouver (6-1-2) has allowed just one goal during its current four-game unbeaten streak dating to a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire on March 22.

St. Louis (2-4-3), which is winless in five straight, snapped a four-game losing streak. Goalkeeper Ben Lundt made his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Roman Bürki and finished with a save. Lundt has two shutouts this season.

