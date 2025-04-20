Danny Musovski goal, Stefan Frei’s 8 saves help Sounders beat Nashville 3-0 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Stefan Frei had eight saves Saturday to help the Seattle Sounders beat Nashville SC 3-0.

Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock each added a goal and an assist for Seattle (3-3-3), which has just one loss in its last six matches.

After Rothrock played an entry from the left side, Ferreira’s one-touch shot was redirected by Musovski’s back-heel shot, deflected off the fingertips of goalkeeper Joe Willis and rolled into the net to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

De la Vega scored in the 30th, after a steal by Roldan in the attacking third, putting away a pass from Obed Vargas with a rising first-touch finish from the center of the area and Rothrock’s goal on the counter-attack in the 34th gave Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville (4-4-1).

