Saint-Etienne rallies to draw 3-3 with Brest in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Struggling Saint-Etienne came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday and earn a valuable point in its relegation fight.

The draw moved 17th-placed Saint-Etienne three points behind Le Havre in the relegation-playoff spot with five rounds left.

The manner of the performance may give Saint-Etienne fans hope, although the club has a difficult run-in with games against high-flying Monaco, Lyon and Strasbourg — who are all chasing a Champions League spot next season.

Eighth-placed Brest led 3-2 after a thrilling first half where striker Ludovic Ajorque scored twice for the visitors and Abdallah Sima got the other goal, while lively forwards Lucas Stassin and Irvin Cardona netted for Saint-Etienne.

Cardona made it 3-3 with 10 minutes to go and Saint-Etienne went close to winning when Zuriko Davitashvili’s header hit the crossbar five minutes into stoppage time.

Later Sunday, resurgent Lyon needed a victory at midtable Auxerre to move into fourth place in the race for a Champions League place.

Rennes routs Le Havre

Rennes raced into a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes on the way to a 5-1 win at Le Havre.

Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa scored after 37 seconds following a huge blunder by goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin, who passed the ball straight to a Rennes player. Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo then set up Matusiwa for an empty-net goal.

Defender Lorenz Assignon and Kalimuendo netted soon after. Le Havre pulled one back before the break but Jordan forward Mousa Tamari and substitute Andrés Gomez grabbed completed a rout as Rennes moved up to 11th.

Montpellier’s misery continues

Striker Esteban Lepaul scored twice as Angers beat rock-bottom Montpellier 2-0 and pushed it closer to relegation.

Montpellier is 12 points behind Le Havre with only 15 points available.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer