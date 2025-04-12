Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Flames

San Jose Sharks (20-48-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (38-27-14, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on an eight-game losing streak, play the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has gone 38-27-14 overall with a 13-4-6 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a -23 scoring differential, with 206 total goals scored and 229 allowed.

San Jose is 4-16-3 against the Pacific Division and 20-48-11 overall. The Sharks are eighth in the league with 299 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar has seven goals and 38 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has 17 goals and 40 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press