Kings host the Avalanche after Fiala’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (48-28-4, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (45-24-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Colorado Avalanche after Kevin Fiala’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Kings’ 6-1 win.

Los Angeles is 45-24-9 overall and 30-5-4 in home games. The Kings have a 16-5-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Colorado has a 22-16-1 record on the road and a 48-28-4 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 13-6-1 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 4-0. Martin Necas scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 33 goals with 34 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 84 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press