LA Galaxy seek first victory of the season, host the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (1-4-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-5-2, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +111, Houston +225, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy seek their first victory of the season when they host the Houston Dynamo.

The Galaxy are 0-4-2 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy have a 0-2-1 record in games they score a single goal.

The Dynamo are 1-3-1 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 1-2 in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ramirez has three goals for the Galaxy. Carlos Emiro Garces Torres has one goal.

Ezequiel Ponce has one goal and one assist for the Dynamo. Nicolas Lodeiro has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 0.7 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Dynamo: Averaging 0.7 goals, 2.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Mauricio Cuevas (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Ethan Bartlow (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured), Duane Holmes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press