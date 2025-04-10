Bodø/Glimt stuns Lazio in Europa League, Chelsea stays perfect in Conference League View Photo

Ulrik Saltnes struck twice as Bodø/Glimt stunned Lazio 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal in tough conditions just inside the Arctic Circle on Thursday.

Earlier, heavy snowfall in Bodø put the game in doubt between the Norwegian champion and the side that had finished top in the league phase.

In a game played on an artificial pitch, Saltnes scored early in the second half with a low shot after Ole Didrik Blomberg fed him inside the area.

The midfielder then added his second goal by lobbing the ball over Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, with Alessio Romagnoli’s clearance coming after it crossed the line.

Later Thursday, Manchester United is in action at Lyon, Tottenham hosts Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers plays Athletic Bilbao in Glasgow.

The second legs are next week.

Chelsea stays perfect in Conference League

Chelsea is still cruising in the Europa Conference League after keeping its perfect record with a 3-0 win at Legia Warsaw.

Following a dull first half, Chelsea struck twice early in the second period and then added another goal.

Tyrique George netted the first in the 49th on a rebound, his first goal for the club, while second-half substitute Noni Madueke scored with a left-foot shot eight minutes later. It could have been three but Christopher Nkunku had his spot kick saved.

Madueke made it 3-0 from close range in the 74th.

