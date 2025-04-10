Anaheim visits Los Angeles after Gauthier’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (35-35-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-24-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -361, Ducks +284; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Los Angeles Kings after Cutter Gauthier’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime win.

Los Angeles has gone 44-24-9 overall with an 11-9-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a +38 scoring differential, with 226 total goals scored and 188 conceded.

Anaheim is 35-35-8 overall and 11-13-1 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have gone 31-3-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 2-1 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 30 goals and 22 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Gauthier has scored six goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press