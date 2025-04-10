San Jose takes losing streak into game against Edmonton

San Jose Sharks (20-47-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (45-28-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to break their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has a 45-28-5 record overall and a 13-9-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have conceded 227 goals while scoring 248 for a +21 scoring differential.

San Jose is 4-15-3 against the Pacific Division and 20-47-11 overall. The Sharks have conceded 296 goals while scoring 203 for a -93 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Jeff Skinner has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 29 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press